Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 13,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $779,027.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $779,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $229,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,806,789 shares of company stock worth $150,227,646. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 102.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,917,000 after buying an additional 24,320,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after buying an additional 4,611,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after buying an additional 2,329,123 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,901,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,330,000 after buying an additional 177,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 42.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after purchasing an additional 831,887 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

