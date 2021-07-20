Rupiah Token (IDRT) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.56 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and $2.56 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012563 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.71 or 0.00756701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,146,176 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

