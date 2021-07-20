Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RUSMF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.88.

OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $29.05.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

