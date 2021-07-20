Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Head to Head Comparison

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sabre has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sabre and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -131.73% -334.48% -18.63% HUYA 8.26% 9.40% 7.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sabre and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 3 1 0 2.25 HUYA 1 2 3 0 2.33

Sabre currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.36%. HUYA has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.55%. Given HUYA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Sabre.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabre and HUYA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $1.33 billion 2.61 -$1.27 billion ($3.38) -3.23 HUYA $1.67 billion 2.03 $135.50 million $0.57 25.28

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Sabre. Sabre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HUYA beats Sabre on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

