Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 57.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.75 million, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.13. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $8.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

