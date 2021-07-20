salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,312 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $172,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,891 shares of company stock valued at $86,543,965 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $237.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.38 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

