Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.18. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

