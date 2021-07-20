Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Shares Down 2%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $46.20. Approximately 3,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 1,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03.

About Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

