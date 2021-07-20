Sandler Capital Management Acquires Shares of 27,940 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,933,000 after purchasing an additional 103,756 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after buying an additional 23,416 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $201.86 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total value of $710,389.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,960,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,078,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 47,443 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,269 in the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.75.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

