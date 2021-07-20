Sandler Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,250 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.54.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.81. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.36.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

