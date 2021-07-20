Sandler Capital Management Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sandler Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231,250 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.1% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $115.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

