Sandler Capital Management Has $10.30 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,650 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,970,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,099 shares of company stock worth $44,631,323. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.69.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

