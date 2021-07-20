Sandler Capital Management Invests $12.38 Million in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 106,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 84,253 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYI. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $161.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total value of $191,289.72. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

