Sandler Capital Management Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,887,000 after buying an additional 266,193 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $137.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $12,982,650. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

