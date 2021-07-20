Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

NYSE:SAND opened at $7.40 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

