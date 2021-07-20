SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Stake Lowered by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lessened its holdings in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 814,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. SC Health accounts for 0.9% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in SC Health were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SC Health in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SC Health in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SC Health in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SC Health during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in SC Health during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of SC Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

SC Health stock remained flat at $$10.09 on Tuesday. 149,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,866. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07. SC Health Co. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

