Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT stock opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.56.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

