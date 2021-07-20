Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 194,960 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 735.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

LNG opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

