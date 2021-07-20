Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 211.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,132 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Wendy’s worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

