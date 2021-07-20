Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $4.21 Million in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,057 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

