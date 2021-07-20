Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,002,000 after acquiring an additional 859,981 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,510,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

UE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

