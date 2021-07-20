Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $713,562,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $133,157,000.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.46. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

WFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

