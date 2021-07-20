Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Commerce Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

