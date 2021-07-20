Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,527,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.21.

