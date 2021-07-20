Scotiabank Boosts Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$12.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $$8.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.