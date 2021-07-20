Scotiabank Boosts Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target to C$12.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $$8.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

