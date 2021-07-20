Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.
Shares of SEA stock opened at C$21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.34. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of C$19.45 and a one year high of C$29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.58.
Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
