Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,888,475 shares of company stock worth $531,663,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Northland Securities upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.26.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.