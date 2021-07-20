Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $167.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an inline rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.92.

SGEN stock opened at $144.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,585,199.96. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,847 shares of company stock valued at $18,052,375. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1,074.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

