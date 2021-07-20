Seaport Res Ptn Comments on SPX FLOW, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SPX FLOW in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

FLOW opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.11. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $36.87 and a 52-week high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after acquiring an additional 315,146 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,960,000 after buying an additional 1,599,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,814,000 after buying an additional 42,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,871,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

