Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of SRCH remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03. Searchlight Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

About Searchlight Minerals

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona.

