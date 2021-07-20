ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.16. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $284,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

