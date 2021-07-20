ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Up 4%

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)’s stock price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.22 and last traded at $68.15. 424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 144,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,696 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 100,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

