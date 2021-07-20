SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Harsco in the first quarter worth $175,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harsco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 16.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 2.17. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.51.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSC has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.