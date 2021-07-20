SG Americas Securities LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 73.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

HTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

