SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $86.59 on Tuesday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. ePlus’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

