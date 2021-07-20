SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,071 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $225,166.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

BANC opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.43.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

