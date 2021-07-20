SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSII. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

