Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 566,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $798,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $230,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SHG traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

