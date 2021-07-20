Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Drops By 34.4%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 890,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 802,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 53,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.80.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

