Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Drops By 34.4%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of ABEO stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.80.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
