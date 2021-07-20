Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Decreases By 27.8%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. 4.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $28.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

