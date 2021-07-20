Short Interest in Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Decreases By 34.4%

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ABMT opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09. Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.50.

Get Advanced Biomedical Technologies alerts:

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.