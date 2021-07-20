Short Interest in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Grows By 24.9%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVXL. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James lifted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Shares of AVXL opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,458.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after buying an additional 718,802 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $10,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 242,093 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 169,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

