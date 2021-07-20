Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Expands By 44.4%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDY opened at $589.47 on Tuesday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $615.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $533.76.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $3.3492 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.