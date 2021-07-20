Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Declines By 29.5%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AYRWF opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.42. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ayr Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

