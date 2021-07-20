Short Interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Grows By 24.7%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE BCS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,411,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. Barclays has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

