Short Interest in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Decreases By 34.5%

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 25,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 53.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.11. 236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.10. The stock has a market cap of $635.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.03. Century Bancorp has a 12-month low of $63.28 and a 12-month high of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

