Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Decreases By 33.3%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CLCGY stock remained flat at $$34.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 404. Clicks Group has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.7927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Clicks Group Limited operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler primarily in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 740 stores, and 580 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

