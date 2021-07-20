Short Interest in Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Declines By 31.4%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the June 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dnb Asa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dnb Asa to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dnb Asa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

OTCMKTS:DNHBY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.83. 31,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,841. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

