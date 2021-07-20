Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Declines By 26.1%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 224.8 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems stock remained flat at $$44.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.