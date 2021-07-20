Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Declines By 44.3%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GRMC remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 215,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,205. Goldrich Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.

Goldrich Mining Company Profile

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

