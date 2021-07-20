Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Declines By 44.3%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GRMC remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 215,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,205. Goldrich Mining has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05.
Goldrich Mining Company Profile
See Also: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldrich Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldrich Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.